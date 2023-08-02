The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 2) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 717,000 total viewers, and scored a .23 rating with the 18-49 year olds. The overall audience number is up from last week, and marks three consecutive weeks above 700K. The demo rating was unchanged from July 25, which means it only ties the best-since-2021 number NXT has now hit three times in the past two months.

It’s our latest evidence of how well WWE’s strategy of cross-promoting the show with Raw stars like The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio. You can see how much better this week did compared to a year ago below, with viewership up 10.5% and rating up 53.3%. Wrestling Observer also points out the demo number has improved by more than 40% year-over-year for four straight weeks.

Rey Mysterio will be on hand next Tuesday as Dirty Dom defends the North American title against Dragon Lee. Anyone want to bet against this hot streak continuing?

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

If you missed any of this week’s NXT, we’ve got you covered with a live blog, our review, and video highlights.