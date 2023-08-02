Vince McMahon issues statement on federal investigation into his alleged misconduct

Earlier today (Aug. 2), WWE’s quarterly financial statements revealed that federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a grand jury subpoena to Vince McMahon on July 17, 2023. The description of those actions in financial documents indicate they were part of an ongoing investigation into the financial and sexual misconduct allegations that led to his brief retirement last year.

In response to their coverage of that revelation, CNBC received statements from both WWE and McMahon.

The company said they believe the warrant & subpoena to be “a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer. WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process.”

McMahon’s statement to CNBC read, “I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing.” It seems to be part of a larger statement that was disseminated within WWE, according to Twitter account WrestleVotes:

“In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me. That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing. I am focused on completing the recovery process from my recent spinal surgery and on closing our transaction with Endeavor, which will create one of the preeminent global sports and entertainment brands.”

In his only public statements on the accusations which led to this investigation, McMahon characterized them as “mistakes” he’s “owned up to”.

McMahon remains in his position with WWE while on medical leave from back surgery he underwent on July 21. The company is in the process of being sold to Endeavor, and when that transaction is complete plans call for him to become Executive Chairman of TKO Group Holdings, which will include both WWE and UFC.