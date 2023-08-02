Mustafa Ali and his fans were ready for a fresh start in NXT. After years of being forgotten on the main roster, or given questionable (and offered allegedly offensive) gimmicks, a stint with WWE’s third/developmental brand would finally allow Ali to prove just how undervalued he’s been during his time with the company.

It seemed to be going well, with a long-term angle leading to the announcement of a North American title match at Great American Bash. But then Dominik Mysterio showed up, beat Wes Lee for that belt, and turned the PLE bout into a Triple Threat. Dom retained on Sunday night in Texas — dirtily, natch — and moved immediately into a program with his dad’s latest protege, Dragon Lee.

It’s all giving Ali deja vu all over again.

try being disrespected for 6 years. pic.twitter.com/B9iuose5QD — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 2, 2023

That this is being presented as an on-screen story is a good sign, and hopefully still leading to a big moment for Ali on NXT. But seeing as hope is pretty much all Mustafa & his supporters have had to sustain them for the past six or so years...

Let us know what you think of the latest hurdle WWE’s given Mustafa Ali to jump. On your way down to the comments, you can also check out our playlist of highlights from last night’s Great American Bash fallout show:

Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

Rey Mysterio announces that he’s coming to NXT

Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

Carmelo Hayes & Wes Lee vs. Noam Dar & Oro Mensah

Andre Chase vs. Baron Corbin

Schism launch a worldwide manhunt to find The Creeds

Tony D’Angelo, Stacks & Santos Escobar vs. Gallus

Ilja Dragunov wants Trick Williams to pay

Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez are bringing Latina heat to NXT (Digital Exclusive)

Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar are bonded forever (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for NXT’s Aug. 1 episode, click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.