WWE reported its second quarter 2023 financial results today (Aug. 2). The filings include updates on the hush money scandal which briefly forced controlling shareholder & Chairman Vince McMahon into retirement last year.

While the WWE Board previously stated their internal investigation into the matter is complete, they continue to incur costs related to it. From WWE’s Form 8-K, filed Aug. 2 with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission:

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company incurred $5.3 million and $7.1 million, respectively, of expenses related to costs incurred in connection with and/or arising from the investigation conducted by the Special Committee of members of the Company’s Board of Directors, related revisions to the Company’s financial statements and other related matters.

The reports also reveal that a federal investigation is ongoing. From WWE’s 10-Q filing:

As previously disclosed on June 17, 2022, a Special Committee of the Board of Directors was formed on June 15, 2022 to investigate allegations of misconduct by Vince McMahon. As previously disclosed, the Special Committee investigation was completed during the fourth quarter of 2022. However, related government investigations remain ongoing. On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon. No charges have been brought in these investigations. The Company has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters. Fully consistent with prior expectations, the Company and Endeavor expect their transaction to be closed in the second half of 2023.

WWE CEO Nick Khan was asked about this item during a media call on today’s results. He said the company had no comment, but would assist with investigations. He also confirmed McMahon recently underwent spinal surgery and that he’s currently on medical leave, but beyond that WWE would respect his privacy with regards to his health.