Edge with an important update on his WWE contract

In answering questions about whether the 25th anniversary celebration WWE threw for him last night (Aug. 18) on SmackDown was also a retirement party, Edge revealed that his match with Sheamus on the show was the last one on his current contract.

Whenever he speaks on the subject of what’s next, including after SmackDown when he told the Toronto crowd it was his last match in front of them, the 50 year Hall of Famer has convincingly sounded like someone who doesn’t know how much more he can — or even wants to — wrestle at this point in his life. He’s also got one of the most high profile gigs in his acting career coming out in December, and we just got our first look at Adam Copeland as the Greek god of war Ares in Disney+’s Percy Jackson & The Olympians series...

We’ve been expecting you.



On December 20, our quest begins with the two-episode premiere of #PercyJackson and the Olympians, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PeWP5hsPfz — Percy Jackson (@PercySeries) August 18, 2023

No matter. Wrestling fans are gonna be wrestling fans, and there’s been no shortage of speculation about Tony Khan backing the Brinks Truck up to Edge & Beth Phoenix’s place to get bring the Rated R Superstar to AEW. With “last match on my contract” tidbit, some have gone so far as to fantasy book his arrival for one of their big upcoming shows like All In, All Out, or the Grand Slam editions of Dynamite & Rampage.

But based on what he told Sportsnet’s The FAN Morning Show when they asked about retirement in the build-up to last night’s Anniversary show, just because he doesn’t have any matches left on his deal doesn’t mean he’s a free agent today (emphasis ours):

“I mean, I can’t say I haven’t thought about it. I have, for sure. But I realize that I haven’t come to any conclusions. And I’m kind of torn, honestly. Because I don’t want to do this to the point where I don’t feel like I’m able to have the output that I want. Because only I know how I feel when I’m deep into a match and go, ‘Oof, man, okay, didn’t do enough cardio’ or ‘Man, I did all that cardio and I’m still feeling this way.’ “That’s why I really want to collect myself after this thing. Take just a big ol’ deep breath and just decide what that is. My contract is up at the end of September. This is my last contracted match. So I have a lot of decisions to make. But I can’t do it now. I think I almost got to see how Friday goes in a weird way. I know that’s not a clear answer, but I don’t have it yet.”

That settles that, right? Or does it just shift the focus to Full Gear?