Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Edge’s possible retirement match, The Miz costing LA Knight a match, and Seth Rollins getting blasted with another Kinshasa, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Damage CTRL

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair make for a pretty good tag team. After beating the WWE women’s tag team champions in July, they joined forces again on SmackDown this week to defeat Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY.

It’s still very early, but WWE has yet to follow up on SKY’s championship win at SummerSlam in a way that bodes well for her staying power at the top of the division.

Stock Down #2: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

The Good Brothers are booked more like jobbers with each passing week; their job this week was to put over the new look Street Profits. It doesn’t appear that AJ Styles’ recent wins over Karrion Kross will have any kind of trickle down effect that might lead to better booking for his buddies.

Stock Down #1: Viking Raiders

Matt Riddle is trying to form a tag team with Drew McIntyre, so WWE fed the Viking Raiders to them as the first step of that process. It looked like the Vikings’ luck had a chance to turn around after they defeated Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules match back in July, but Erik and Ivar have now lost matches on consecutive episodes of Raw.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Street Profits

The Street Profits have a new attitude under the guidance of Bobby Lashley, and it’s already paid off with their first televised win since May. Lashley is one of the more protected stars on the WWE roster, so as long as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins stick by him, more favorable booking should be coming their way.

Stock Up #2: Sami Zayn

WWE Payback needs some top stars booked for the event given the rumored absences of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Sami Zayn has stepped up to the plate to fill that void, even with his tag team partner Kevin Owens out of action with a broken rib. Zayn is hell-bent on taking the fight to The Judgment Day, and therefore has once again found himself firmly entrenched in the top story on Raw. Sami defeated JD McDonagh on this week’s episode, and might just end up in a group match fighting alongside Cody Rhodes very soon.

Stock Up #1: Piper Niven

After not wrestling on Raw television for over four months, Piper Niven returned this week and immediately named herself as Chelsea Green’s replacement partner for the injured Sonya Deville. Just like that, Piper went from being irrelevant to being a champion in WWE. Let’s hope the curse of the WWE women’s tag championship doesn’t strike her down next.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?