Jimmy Uso will be back on SmackDown next week

Edge’s 25th Anniversary and his last match in WWE, and maybe his career, were, of course, the main focus of this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Still, even with that, it felt strange to go two full hours with hardly any mention of The Bloodline and all the issues surrounding the group, especially after Jey Uso quit just one week ago.

The one segment we got was a backstage interview between friendly enemies Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman:

It’s worth pointing out that during this interview Heyman was derisive about LA Knight in a pointed enough way that you’d have to think it will eventually be going somewhere. It’s not worth reading much more into right now, but at least worth taking note of.

Meanwhile, all we really ended up with, despite his promise for an update on the status of The Bloodline before the show went on the air from Toronto, was word that Jimmy Uso would be returning to SmackDown next week. So the update was that there will be an actual update later.

I guess it’ll have to do for now.

