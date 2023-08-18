Edge wins what may have been his last match

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Toronto was all about Edge, as WWE celebrated his 25th anniversary in professional wrestling with what could end up being his final match — a singles showdown against Sheamus.

Hey, he asked for it himself.

WWE made sure to make it an emotional evening, with video packages mixed throughout the night with word from various stars sharing their thoughts and feelings on Edge and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

Everyone was emotional when they got to the match, including the crowd who chanted “you still got it” as Edge went blow-for-blow with Sheamus. He was defiant until the very end, too, flipping Sheamus the bird after the 10 Beats of the Bodhran.

And while you may not have expected as much, if this is really and truly the end, Edge, after an unbelievably good TV main event match, hit the Spear to score the pinfall and the victory. Fireworks shot off everywhere as his arms were raised in victory.

The show faded out as he embraced Sheamus in the ring.

