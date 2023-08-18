Last month, WWE told us to circle today (Aug. 18) on our calendars, as it was the first day tickets would be on sale for next April’s WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. This week, they brought a bunch of talent to the City of Brotherly Love to promote the occasion.

Not that they wouldn’t have sold a ton of tickets anyway, but those efforts definitely didn’t hurt.

That according to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, who tweeted that as of mid-afternoon more than 90,000 tickets have already been sold for the two-day event coming to Lincoln Financial Field on Sat., April 6, and Sun., April 7, 2024. Rovell says that means WWE already broke its all-time gate record, which they just set by bringing in $21.5 million for this year’s WrestleMania 39 in Southern California.

Just our latest example of WWE’s hot product, that the company was probably excited to share given all the talk lately about ticket sales for a show coming up from another company.