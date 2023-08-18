WWE’s current plan reportedly calls for [SPOILER] to leave Judgment Day

Issues between The Judgement Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Bálor pre-date Money in the Bank, but they’ve only gotten worse as things like Bálor “Buckner-ing” Priest’s briefcase* on the most recent episode of Raw keep happening.

You don’t need to have seen all the ways Damian’s attempts to “help” Finn beat someone have backfired to know that Judgment Day is not fine.

Fans have been waiting to see how WWE splits up the group for weeks, especially since they reinserted Bálor’s protege JD McDonagh back into the story after SummerSlam (where Finn failed to take the WWE World Heavyweight title from Seth Rollins due to, you guessed it, Frank Stallone a briefcase botch).

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on that, and it’s bad news for those hoping the two Irishmen would break off on their own to form TJD Wolfpac. No, according to Dave Meltzer, it’s Priest who will go off on his own:

While this could easily change, the long-term plan is Priest out of Judgment Day. Whether that means McDonagh is in, that’s a probable but not 100 percent.

Who knows how far we are along in this “long-term plan”. But after McDonagh helped Judgment Day stand tall over Rhodes & Rollins to close the Aug. 14 Raw following Cody’s win over Bálor, we’re thinking we’ve got to be close to a split.

Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.