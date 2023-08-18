SmackDown airs tonight (Aug. 18) with a live show from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. This is the second episode of SmackDown during the four week build towards Payback, which takes place on September 2.

This could be the end of Edge

Edge returns to his hometown tonight to cap off his 25th anniversary celebration with a match against Sheamus, who he has never competed against in a one-on-one match in WWE. The two wrestlers explained last week why they wouldn’t be standing here in WWE today if it wasn’t for the other one, establishing that this bout is based off strong feelings of mutual respect.

Shortly after the match was announced, the rumor mill was buzzing with word that this could be Edge’s retirement match. The Rated R Superstar has since confirmed that this is the last match on his current deal with WWE, and he doesn’t know what the future holds.

Sheamus hinted last week that Edge may have made a big mistake in asking for this fight. Will the Celtic Warrior resort to any means necessary to ensure he wins this match, including interference from his fellow Brawling Brutes? If Edge is telling the truth about his WWE contract, then one could easily argue that he should put someone over on the way out, which he didn’t do when he retired the first time in 2011.

Another way to book this match is for Edge and Sheamus to have a fair fight with a clean finish and a sappy celebration of Edge’s career afterwards, with no other angle in the works. In that case, this could very well be the fairy tale end to his WWE career that Edge has been seeking for years.

One other possibility is that Edge isn’t telling the truth about this being the last match on his WWE contract, and something happens at the end of the fight that gives him a reason to come back for more.

Which scenario will it be? You’ll have to tune into SmackDown tonight to see how it all plays out.

The title scene

After beating Austin Theory last week, new United States Champion Rey Mysterio will appear on Grayson Waller’s talk show tonight. Will his LWO ally Santos Escobar come looking for a title shot after he was replaced by Rey in last week’s championship match?

Jey Uso seemingly quit WWE last week after superkicking his twin brother Jimmy for betraying him at SummerSlam. Part-time WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also not advertised for this card, so that leaves Jimmy, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman to continue The Bloodline’s business tonight. Will Solo try to put Jim back on the injured list after it was made clear last week that he still thinks the Tribal Chief is an asshole?

WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY ruined last week’s match between Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Is this leading to a multi-woman championship match at Payback?

Piper Niven became a WWE women’s tag team champion this week by naming herself as Chelsea Green’s new partner and putting an end to Chelsea’s talent auditions. Green might need to talk to the manager about this one.

WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are banged up right now and taking a break from defending their belts.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Karrion Kross is teasing that he will lead a faction. He’ll need all the help he can get given how often he loses in WWE. Can AJ Styles finally move on to a more interesting story after beating Kross yet again last week?

- Shotzi didn’t cut Bayley’s hair or stab her with sharp objects last week, so she might be extra amped up if she gets the chance to do so tonight.

- The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley took it easy last week after forming an alliance the week before. Who will they decide to target tonight?

- LA Knight is very good at beating the jabronis in Hit Row.

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?