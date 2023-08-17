Earlier this week, a report surfaced that someone close to Edge was saying he would retire after wrestling Sheamus in Toronto on SmackDown this week.

It seemed odd that WWE would let a major star ride off into the sunset without any fanfare, but it made sense it a lot of other ways — notably his previous statements about hanging it up the next time the company came through his hometown, and the somewhat sentimental way Sheamus was set up as his opponent for Aug. 18’s celebration of his 25th Anniversary with WWE.

While promoting tomorrow’s show on ET Canada, Edge referred to it as a “fairy tale ending”. Host Carlos Bustamante noticed that, and used it as an opportunity to ask about the retirement rumor.

Here’s how the Rated R Superstar responded:

“Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer everyone wants: I truly don’t know. I really, really — I can with 100% truth say, ‘I don’t know.’ And that’s strange for me, but I don’t. I really, really don’t. “I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract, so [sigh]... I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and just decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed — I have now. “And that’s strange for me, and that makes it that much harder to do this. And I’m going to be 50 in October. It’s not easy anymore. Before, what I used to just take for granted to be able to do. Now, there’s a process, and a fallout — there’s a lot. It’s the dream gig, but it’s getting really hard.”

That’s new information about his contract. It’s also certainly not a, “No, I’m not retiring tomorrow.”

We’ll see what he decides, and again say thanks for everything regardless of what choice he makes.