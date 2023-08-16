Last spring, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch became embroiled in the most serious in a long list of alcohol-related legal issues — a car accident which resulted in the death of 75 year grandfather of three. Police investigating the incident alleged Sytch was driving at a high-rate of speed when she rear-ended Julian L. Lasseter’s car as it was sitting at a red light, killing him instantly. They also reported her blood alcohol level was greater than .08 at the time of the accident.

Sytch has been in prison since May of 2022, after a judge revoked her bond citing her frequent DUI arrests as a sign she was a danger to the community. She’d originally pled not guilty to all charges. But Volusia County court court documents obtained by TMZ show the 50 year old recently changed her plea to no contest of felony DUI causing death, driving with a suspended license causing death, two charges of DUI with damage to property, and four counts of DUI with damage to a person.

Her trial was scheduled to begin next Monday (Aug. 21). A sentencing hearing is not currently on the court’s docket. When that happens, Sytch faces a maximum of maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.