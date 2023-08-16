Good thing Dirty Dom & Rhea have a match at Heatwave

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Aug. 15) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, last night’s show was watched by 680,000 total viewers, and scored a .19 rating amoung 18-49 year olds.

Both are sizable drops form last week’s best-in-two-years numbers; 12% in overall audience and 17% in the demo. But last week’s show was promoted around Rey Mysterio being there for his son Dirty Dom’s North American title defense. Neither Mysterio nor Dominik’s Judgment Day partner Rhea Ripley were advertised for last night, and Dom & his Mami only appeared in a backstage scene.

But that scene did set-up a mixed tag for the NXT North American & WWE Women’s World champs on next week’s Heatwave special. That show will also feature an NXT title match, so this could be a one-week setback.

We shall see. In the meantime...

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

