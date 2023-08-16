Logan Paul wants to team with Dirty Dom, jump off Hell in a Cell

Logan Paul is mostly focused on his October return to the boxing ring, but coming off his victory over Ricochet at SummerSlam he seems to still has the pro wrestling ring on his mind.

At least based on the latest episode of Impaulsive, where the Media Megastar was brainstorming his WWE future. Paul is leaning into his own natural state as a heel now, but he knows how to take it to the next level... partner up with one of the most hated men in modern wrestling history, Dirty Dominik Mysterio:

“I had a crazy idea recently for Dom because Dom is super heel right now. Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. I’m telling you, he lifts the microphone to his mouth and the whole arena — ‘BOO!’ He can’t cut a promo and he plays on it and it’s really working right now, they hate him. “Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio — tag team. The most hated duo of all time, the most hated tag team partners in the WWE just crushing it, running through it cause we have a story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together, that was both our first WrestleMania.”

Paul knows his own history. He and The Miz beat Rey & Dominik Mysterio in his WrestleMania 38 debut. After that match, Logan & Dom were both babyfaces. They can bond over having “seen the light” about playing to the WWE Universe. And, saying stuff like this will definitely get Paul more heat from fans that love to watch the younger Mysterio running around with his Mami...

“Honestly, I don’t know, me and Dom, maybe we could go further than him and Rhea [Ripley].”

It might be hard to keep his heat if WWE ever lets Paul have his way when it comes to high spots, though. Asked about jumping off Hell in a Cell, he said the higher the better:

“Of course [I’d jump off the top of Hell in a Cell]. I’m trying to go as high as I possibly can. They’re a little safer now in 2023 than they were before. I’m only allowed to do certain things, but when I say I want to go as high as I can, I mean it. I love soaring dude, I love flying through the fucking air as high as I possibly can and landing on tables or people.”

We’ll see if Paul gets to do either of these ideas whenever he returns to WWE.