During this week’s episode of NXT television, multiple matches were set up for next week’s “Heatwave” special.

First, Baron Corbin called out everyone in the NXT locker room for being weak. He was answered by Von Wagner, who cut an impassioned promo to set up a match between the two. Wagner even promised to put him through a table!

Next, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared alongside North American Champion Dominik Mysterio to challenge Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee to a mixed tag team match. That challenge was later accepted.

Finally, Wes Lee and Dijak squared off for the right to challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes for his title. They had yet another fun match before Eddy Thorpe got involved, distracting Dijak to open the door for Lee to take care of business with the Kardiac Kick.

Here’s the updated card: