It sounds like Lacey Evans is done with WWE

Late last year, WWE repackaged Lacey Evans for what felt like the eighth or ninth time, playing up her military background. Sgt. Slaughter got all up in a fuss about her using the Cobra Clutch without permission but she was doing jobs in relatively short order and hasn’t been used much on WWE television in any meaningful way throughout the year.

Now, it appears she may be finished up with the company altogether.

That’s at least what she’s heavily suggesting on social media, with name changes to her real name, and references to being “formerly known as Lacey Evans.” Then, the following post just a short while ago:

“When the clock strikes 12, you will address me as Macey Estrella from here on out.......oh, and this jacket is up for grabs. Be on the lookout”

She also put out this:

And later hinted at OnlyFans.

Evans was pushed at various times throughout her run with WWE but never quite caught on at the level of the top stars in the women’s division. She started with NXT in 2016 after a brief stint on the independent circuit.