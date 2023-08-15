Johnny Gargano is missing, and Tommaso Ciampa is trying to find him

Remember all that talk about The Way reuniting with Tommaso Ciampa that was teased for awhile and then heavily rumored for even longer than that? Well, Johnny Gargano was dealing with an injury but that was rumored to be cleared up a while back. And Ciampa has since returned to TV and done away with some past associations.

So the reunion should be happening soon, right?

Ciampa, as it turns out, is on the case:

This came about after he had a discussion with Chelsea Green when she was toying with the idea of holding tryouts for a new tag team partner (before Piper Niven strong armed her way into the spot on Monday Night Raw this week). The social media campaign Green embarked upon seems to have worked out well for her, and now perhaps Ciampa’s campaign will also lead to something happening on screen.

DIY and all that, right?