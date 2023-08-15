Chad Gable earned the right to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental championship last Monday when he beat Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle & Ricochet in a 4Way. On Raw last night (Aug. 14), WWE further worked to establish him as a threat to end Der Ring General’s near-historic reign by having him beat Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci. The stage is now set for the title clash on next week’s Raw:

Assuming Gunther wins that, he’ll likely only have to make one more defense at Payback on Sept. 2 in order to break Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest-ever run with WWE’s Intercontinental belt (454 days, which Gunther would surpass the week after the premium live event in Pittsburgh).

The Aug. 21 Raw will also feature the newly aligned Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle taking on the recently returned New Day duo of Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods as both teams jockey for position in the race for a Tag title match whenever Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are healthy enough to defend them again.

And The Miz is promising to beat somebody “bigger, faster, stronger, more dominant than any opponent than LA Knight has ever faced in his entire career.”

Seem like a good start for WWE’s next three hour show?