Shinsuke Nakamura wants the world heavyweight championship

WWE promoted this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw with the promise of an explanation from Shinsuke Nakamura on why he turned on and attacked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins following the main event of last week’s show.

As it turns out, his motives were quite simple — gold. He wants to win the world heavyweight championship and, well, Rollins is the guy holding it.

For his part, Rollins admitted he wanted to get one back on Nakamura and therefore realized to get what he wants he’s going to have to give Nakamura what he wants. So they agreed to a match for the title, though it wasn’t announced when exactly that’s going to happen.

Then, some added intrigue:

Nakamura said something to Rollins that appeared to have him shook, and commentary was sure to point it out too. Whatever could he have said?

Either way, the next feud over the title is set.

