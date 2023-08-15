Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: Wes Lee and Dijak square-off for the right to challenge NXT champion Carmelo Hayes next Tuesday on a special “Heatwave” episode.

Tonight’s card also features Tony D’Angelo & Stacks first defense of the NXT Tag titles. They’ll face The Dyad, as Schism leader Joe Gacy continues to try and prove The Creeds are hanging around after losing their loser leaves NXT match. Trick Williams will warm-up for his Heatwave showdown with Ilja Drgunov by taking on Drew Gulak, Dana Brooke looks to teach Kelani Jordan how to have a “killer instinct” when she takes on Blair Davenport, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 15