Chelsea Green gets a new partner, will keep tag team titles

When Sonya Deville suffered a serious knee injury, one that will require surgery and extensive rehabilitation, the early belief was WWE would vacate the tag team titles she held alongside Chelsea Green. It appeared that’s exactly what Adam Pearce was about to do on Monday Night Raw in Winnipeg this week.

Until Green started campaigning to hold tryouts to find a new partner, who would instantly become a tag team champion with her.

Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter showed up to say they were on board with this, and Pearce was seemingly on board with it too. And then Piper Niven hit the scene, laid out the two would be challengers, and straight up told Green they’re partners now.

If there was any doubt this was now the plan moving forward, WWE.com already changed its website to reflect the new arrangement:

That’s that then!

