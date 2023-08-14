Mike Rotunda is ‘sure’ Bray Wyatt will return to WWE, ‘hopefully shortly’

It’s been months since Bray Wyatt’s last WWE appearance, and reports about why he’s been off our screens have pointed to a serious health issue. A recent update even described the situation as career and life-threatening.

But that update also said Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was close to being medically cleared, which is line with what his father said in a recent interview. Mike Rotunda spoke to Bill Apter, currently with SportsKeeda’s Wrestle Binge, and said this about Bray:

“You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn’t believe a lot of it — or in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt I’m sure will return to WWE, hopefully shortly, and we’ll go from there.”

The legend many remember as Irwin R. Schyster also had an update on his son’s namesake, his old tag partner Barry Windham, who suffered a massive heart attack late last year. Rotunda said Windham is doing great and even made a signing appearance recently.

Join us in wishing both good health, and we’ll see how “shortly” it is before Bray returns to Raw or SmackDown.