WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 14, 2023) from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in Pittsburgh.

Advertised for tonight: Shinsuke Nakamura will speak on his “savage attack” on Seth Rollins in the main event of last week’s show. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch will finally get her match against Trish Stratus, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside. Plus, what’s next for Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day still has issues, and a whole lot more.

Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 14