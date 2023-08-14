 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE Raw results, live blog (Aug. 14, 2023): Shinsuke Nakamura speaks

By Claire Elizabeth
/ new

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 14, 2023) from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event scheduled for early next month in Pittsburgh.

Advertised for tonight: Shinsuke Nakamura will speak on his “savage attack” on Seth Rollins in the main event of last week’s show. Elsewhere, Becky Lynch will finally get her match against Trish Stratus, with Zoey Stark banned from ringside. Plus, what’s next for Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day still has issues, and a whole lot more.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 14

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats