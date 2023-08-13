Paul Heyman responds to Kurt Angle’s comments on The Bloodline’s story

Kurt Angle is one of many former pro wrestler’s in the podcast game, and that means commenting on current goings on within the industry. To that end, he had this to say on a recent podcast about Paul Heyman claiming they’re only in the 3rd inning of this Bloodline story after SummerSlam:

“The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of shit. I think they’re in the 8th inning, and they’re stressed. They’re making shit up now. That’s what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he’s probably going crazy right now. ‘What do we do next?’”

This was posted to social media through various accounts and Heyman saw one of them and responded to it with a quote of his own:

No matter what inning we’re in, at least we’re not looking for exposure thru the next Old Timer’s Day.



Ahem.



And just for the record, I typed this tweet with a broken freakin’ fingernail!#Bloodline @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/1pWzSPcHmY — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 12, 2023

Sheesh!

These are, of course, two workers just playing the game. There are some valid points in there too, though. The Bloodline story, as compelling as it has been, is getting a bit long in the tooth, no matter what insult Heyman may have to come back with. Then again, it’s still doing huge numbers for WWE. Hey, it’s big enough to be having discussions about people having discussions about it.