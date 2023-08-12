WWE already officially lists Jey Uso as ‘Alumni’

The latest twist in WWE’s long-running Bloodline saga saw Jey Uso leave the company.

It happened on SmackDown last night (Aug. 11), part of the fallout from SummerSlam’s main event that saw Jimmy Uso cost his twin the Universal championship. Jimmy explained it wasn’t about keeping his brother away from the belt, but preventing him from winning the other title on the line last Saturday in Detroit — that of Tribal Chief.

Jey didn’t buy that his brother was trying to save him from being corrupted by power like their cousin, and took out Roman and Jimmy with superkicks to show how much he didn’t buy it. Then he announced he was out of everything, leaving The Bloodine and WWE with a “Dueces, Uces”.

Today, WWE’s web team is selling the move by moving Main Event Jey to the Alumni section of their roster page:

They also updated his biography page to reflect the angle:

Jey challenged his cousin for his Tribal Chief status as well as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023 but was unsuccessful after being blindsided by his brother Jimmy! Distraught at his family’s actions, Jey superkicked Jimmy on the following SmackDown and left through the crowd, announcing that he was leaving WWE.

Nice commitment to detail. You buying it?