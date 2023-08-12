Shinsuke Nakamura will explain his heel turn on Raw

After JD McDonagh took out Sami Zayn on the Aug. 7 Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura stepped up as Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes’ partner for their main event six-man with The Judgment Day. After the trio of good guys won, Nakamura broke bad. The 2018 Royal Rumble winner blasted Rollins with a Kinshasa just before the show went off the air.

The why here seems fairly obvious. It’s that World Heavyweight championship Seth had in his hands when Shin’s shin hit him in the face. But WWE is letting us know that Nakamura will spell it out for us on Raw this Monday (Aug. 14).

Most have labeled this a heel turn, and that’s probably accurate. We don’t expect the Japanese star to descend into full mustache-twirling villainy though. The King of Strong Style is tired of being overlooked, and will bend the rules while taking up a few months of Rollins’ time — probably while WWE continues to tease a renewed feud with his 2022 nemesis Rhodes.

But that’s just a prediction, not a spoiler. Give us your thoughts below, including if Nak will finally win one of the big ones in WWE during this program.