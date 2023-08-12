Karrion Kross teases a new faction

Before going out and losing a singles match against AJ Styles, a vignette aired on Friday Night SmackDown this week that showed Karrion Kross teasing a new faction:

“Some people lack the depth to see the vision. My plan has always been to destroy the plan. But now it’s time to take things to another level. As fate would have it, AJ Styles has shown me the importance of brotherhood. And after all, a prophet is absolutely nothing without his disciples. Soon, you’ll see.”

Kross hasn’t really had any kind of alliance with anyone since being moved up to the main roster, so there are no obvious names to point to as potential disciples. But making him the leader of a group could inject some much needed life into his character.

Hey, it’s worked for many others before him, right?

