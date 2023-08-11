Did Jey Uso just quit WWE?

Friday Night SmackDown hit Calgary this week and it represented the first opportunity to hear from all the members of The Bloodline, whoever that may still be, following the events of SummerSlam. It was there that Jimmy Uso turned on his brother, Jey, and helped Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal championship and his status as Tribal Chief.

Whatever would the explanation be?

As it turned out, Jimmy didn’t do it for Reigns. He was not falling back in line. No, he did it because he didn’t want to lose Jey, because victory would have meant Jey becoming The Tribal Chief. And the power that comes along with that corrupts absolutely.

Just look at Reigns, after all.

So he did it because he loves Jey, and wanted to both maintain what they have and protect him from a position that has caused so much strife for the family.

"I was afraid to lose you."



Jimmy says he did what he did at #SummerSlam out of love...#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/24NPZ6or6w — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2023

Jey’s response to this, at least at first, was to turn his back on his brother.

And then he unleashed an attack on everyone. He laid out Reigns. He laid out Solo Sikoa. And when he seemed he was done, he called Jimmy back to the ring and, I’ll be damned, he laid him out too.

And then he said he’s out.

“I’m out of The Bloodline.

“I’m out of SmackDown.

“I’m out of WWE.”

"I'm out The Bloodline. I'm out of SmackDown. I'm out of WWE!"



Did Jey @WWEUsos just quit WWE?!?!?#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YYf431xXMk — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2023

Never a dull moment with The Bloodline, huh?

