Rey Mysterio wins United States championship

WWE held a United States Championship Invitational to determine who would challenge Austin Theory for his title. Santos Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio in the final, and booked a match against Theory for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Except that’s not what we ended up with.

Theory, the shit heel that he is, launched a sneak attack on Escobar that included injuring his knee. Escobar was cleared to wrestle the match anyway but Theory again dove at his knee while he was making his entrance. Then, and only then, did he get yanked from the match.

But wouldn’t you know it, his buddy in the LWO, the legendary Rey Mysterio, was right there to stand in for him.

And wouldn’t you know it, Mysterio went out there and took it to Theory, beating him clean to win the United States championship for himself.

The LWO met him up the aisle and it was obviously bittersweet for Escobar but he openly wept while hugging Mysterio and raising his arm in victory.

