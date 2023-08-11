Nia Jax confirms she’s been training, but no comment on WWE return

After being released by WWE during the pandemic, Nia Jax (real name Lina Fanene) made it sound like she was done with pro wrestling. But as we’re frequently reminded, this is a “never say never” business. Jax was a surprise entrant in this year’s Royal Rumble, and rumor earlier this week indicated that that appearance in the Alamadome might have been more than a one-off.

Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter caught up with the former Raw Women’s champion, and Jax confirmed she stays ready for a phone call from WWE or any other company:

“I am training. I’ll train over at D-Von Dudley’s ring, he’s great, and I go over to Nattie and TJ [aka Natalya & Tyson Kidd]’s, so they run me through some drills and stuff like that, and I have matches in there. I’ll get in the ring every now and then, like some of my friends, like Charlotte and her husband Manny [AEW’s Andrade El Ídolo].”

Jax told Apter she “didn’t have an answer right now” about her status with WWE, but did tease coming for “payback” from current WWE Women’s World champ Rhea Ripley for eliminating her from the Rumble.

Sportskeeda just posted that interview, but it seems to have taken place on July 1. In a more recent chat from a July 29 appearance, Jax told Joe Bruen her future plans are “a secret” and she “can’t really tell anybody right now”.

Are these just typical pro wrestler teases, or a sign a return is imminent? Let us know what you think. And stay tuned, we guess.