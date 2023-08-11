We’d already vaguely heard about an injury suffered by WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and now it seems he might not have been the only big star who got hurt at the show in Detroit.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Brock Lesnar “was injured early in the match where he put over Cody Rhodes” last Saturday (Aug. 5). There’s no specifics about the type of injury or a timeframe for recovery from it, but that might not matter anyway.

As he discussed earlier this week on a podcast, Dave Meltzer writes that Lesnar doesn’t factor into WWE’s plans for the rest of 2023.

[Lesnar] was at one point advertised for stuff later this year. As of right now ... the plan is for him to return on the television building up the Royal Rumble and from there going to WrestleMania.

Meltzer adds Brock is “always there if they need a program” and mentions the possibility of the 10-time WWE world champion working the company’s rumored early November show in Saudi Arabia, or filling in in the event someone else gets hurt.

Hopefully that means Lesnar wasn’t seriously hurt. Like Reigns, it doesn’t sound like whatever is going will impact WWE’s plans.