WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Aug. 11, 2023) with a live show emanating from Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, featuring all the fallout from the SummerSlam premium live event that went down just this past Saturday night in Detroit.

Advertised for tonight: After turning on his brother Jey at SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso will be on hand for a Hail to the Chief segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Also on the card: Austin Theory defends the United States championship against LWO member Santos Escobar, AJ Styles has another match against Karrion Kross, and much more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 11