Logan Paul thinks he’s already the best wrestler in the world

WWE posted a video today with a behind-the-scenes look at SummerSlam 2023. The video includes a brief interview with Logan Paul right after his match with Ricochet is over, as he is on his way to catching a ride so that he can fly to Dallas ASAP.

In the interview, Paul takes exception to ESPN ranking him in 10th place on the list of the best pro wrestlers under the age of 30. The YouTube douchebag goes on to proclaim that he is the best wrestler in the entire industry, regardless of age:

“Hey, some dummies at ESPN said I was number 10, best wrestlers under the age of 30. You ignorant idiots. I’m the best wrestler in the industry, and I just proved that. The only person who stands a chance with my in-ring athletic ability is Ricochet, and I just beat his ass. So what y’all say now? Good luck following that. Any WWE wrestler that wants the smoke, catch me in the ring, catch me in the streets, catch me at your ******* mother’s house. I’ll beat that ass.”

Which wrestler’s ******* mother’s house do you want to see host the next Logan Paul WWE match? Give us your answers in the comments below, Cagesiders.