This is why LA Knight is one of the most popular stars in WWE

LA Knight is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE today, and it’s primarily because he has the gift of gab.

With that in mind, WWE’s digital team decided to find Knight’s coldest disses on the mic for the latest Top 10 list.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Fresh Prince Diss (Top Dolla)

9. Deadbeat Dad (Rey Mysterio)

8. Battle Royal stooges

7. Bring Your Idiot To Work Day (Drake Maverick)

6. Sending Undertaker to an Undertaker

5. Gymnastics Jerk (Ricochet)

4. Puppet Time (Bray Wyatt)

3. A Diss For Everyone (Wade Barrett & Sam Roberts)

2. Stepping stones (The Miz)

1. What Logan Paul can do with Prime

It was Knight’s ridiculous feud with Bray Wyatt in late 2022 / early 2023 that actually got the ball rolling in terms of him getting over, even though that was pretty clearly not WWE’s goal with that story. Knight made the best out of the shitty material he was given to work with it, and here we are today.

Can you believe that Vince McMahon didn’t see anything in this guy and turned him into a manager of male models? Actually, yes, I can believe that.

How much longer do you think it will be until LA Knight is holding championship gold in WWE? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.