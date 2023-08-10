Earlier this year, Austin Theory scored perhaps the biggest win of his pro wrestling career when he defeated all-time great John Cena at WrestleMania 39 in the opening match of night one.

During an interview on The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory brought up his special moment with Cena and explained how John is rubbing off on him. It sounds like Austin has completely bought into John Cena’s theory on wrestling.

“Post-match, it was a really cool moment. He just told me to enjoy this day and enjoy this moment. And literally, there was no stress that day whatsoever. I wasn’t nervous. Everything that prepared me for that moment, everything that I had to go out there and perform, I felt like I had it. That was something really cool. But something that John says...it’s so true, is just not being afraid to fail. And betting on yourself and just going for it. And a lot of times that’s what holds a lot of us back from things is us just, worried about this or that. And it might not even be you. You might believe in yourself, but just because one person has an opinion it bothers you, and it sets you off. That’s the biggest thing. Don’t be afraid to fail. It’s gonna be a ride. It’s gonna go up. It’s gonna go down. But just continually press forward.”

Despite the big win at WrestleMania, a lot of fans believe that Cena’s verbal burial of Theory on Raw in the build-up to WrestleMania exposed some of Theory’s flaws and has played a role in Austin’s very forgettable four months in WWE since then.

Theory will defend the United States championship tomorrow night on SmackDown against the LWO’s Santos Escobar. Do you think this is the right time for WWE to take the belt off Austin and change gears with him?

