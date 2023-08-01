Rey Mysterio is coming to NXT next week for Dirty Dom’s North American title match

It was just over one week ago that Friday Night SmackDown came to Orlando and Dragon Lee paid a visit to see Rey Mysterio. During their talk, Lee offered to teach Dominik Mysterio some respect and dear old dad was on board with it, even saying he would love to be there when it happens.

About that:

Dirty Dom retained the North American championship in a triple threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash, ensuring he would stick around in NXT for at least a bit longer. It took only a couple days for Lee to make good on his word to Rey and issue a challenge for a title match next week.

Dom accepted, with Rhea Ripley pledging to be in his corner. That’s when Lee revealed he would have someone in his corner too — none other than the most legendary luchador in WWE history, Dom’s father.

See you next week!

In the meantime, get complete results and coverage for this week’s episode right here.