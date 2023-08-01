Happy anniversary to this industry-changing moment

When wrestling fans think August 1... well, trolls that we are, a lot of us probably think about this all-time LOLTNA moment:

And we could be marking ten years since Tito Ortiz’s arrival made Ken Anderson feel very confused, but instead we’re here to celebrate one year since this happened...

The Judgment Day’s feud with the Mysterios wasn’t new at that point, and that wasn’t the first time Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio shared a moment.

But that spot in the main event of Raw’s SummerSlam fallout episode on Aug. 1, 2022 generated a lot of interest (for a variety of kayfabe and NSFW reasons). A little more than a month later, Dom would betray Edge & his father at Clash at the Castle, which would lead to prison, and that eventually would make him “Dirty”, which would help him become NXT North American champion & Judgment Day to headline at least two shows per week.

What a run. But don’t take our word on it. Here’s what Dirty Dom had to say about his nascent WWE career during a recent Snapchat Q&A:

“So far, I think my favorite moment being in WWE would probably be joining Judgment Day. That’s where I got my Mamí, I got Finn, and I got my boy, Damian. I’ve been having a blast with Judgment Day. We’ve clearly been taking over all of WWE. So I think joining them has been one of my favorite moments so far.”

And does any of that happen if Rhea doesn’t choke him out with her legs one year ago today? We think not.

Happy anniversary.