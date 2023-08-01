One of the best video packages WWE has ever put together

One thing WWE has always done well, no matter what other issues may have been afflicting the company at any given time, is produce great video packages. You can probably think of a few off the top of your head right now.

The “My Way” promo for Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock is one good example. The “Monster” promo for Daniel Bryan is another.

I’d like to add another to the list, this absolute gem that aired during Monday Night Raw this week featuring the hauntingly brilliant David Kushner’s hit “Daylight” breaking down the Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes feud:

Holy shit.

I haven’t even been particularly crazy about this program nor the matches it has produced but I’ll be damned if they didn’t make it feel like the most epic trilogy of all time with that one video. I’m comfortable calling it one of the best promo videos WWE has ever put together.

I’m ready for SummerSlam.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: