WWE NXT results, live blog (Aug. 1, 2023): Great American Bash fallout

Advertised for tonight’s show from the WWE Performance Center: All the fallout from Sunday’s Great American Bash premium live event, which saw Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton & Dirty Dom Mysterio retain their titles, and The D’Angelo Family capture Tag gold. We’ll also get a Jacy Jayne & Lyra Valkyria match stemming from the former attacking the latter backstage at the PLE, and an Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak match that was set-up last Tuesday. Plus, Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon take on Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice, The Schism will have an “interrogation” surrounding the masked followers who keep interfering in their matches... and more!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR AUG. 1