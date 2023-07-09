Mustafa Ali is finally getting his title shot in NXT

It was just over one month ago that Mustafa Ali showed up in NXT and made clear that he was there to win a championship. Considering he said this while commentating over a match featuring North American Champion Wes Lee, it seemed obvious what title he would ultimately be going after.

Sure enough, he got all up in Lee and Tyler Bate’s business, helping drive a wedge between the two and even acting as special guest referee in a match between them. Lee won that match to retain his title and now, well, look at where it has led us:

It’s no surprise they waited to do it at The Great American Bash on Sun., July 30, 2023, at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas, considering it’s the next Premium Live Event on the calendar for the NXT brand.

Like it?

Here’s the updated card: