The next Premium Live Event (PLE) on the WWE schedule is the SummerSlam show set to take place on Sat., Aug. 5, 2023. For the third year in a row, the show will be held in a football stadium, as the promotion will take over Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

We’re still roughly one month out from showtime, so nothing is official for the show just yet. But there are some clear indications for where WWE is headed, as well as Dave Meltzer reporting in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the following eight matches are currently penciled in for the show, though it’s also noted this could change in the coming weeks:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

During this past week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jey challenged Reigns to a match for his championship. It wasn’t accepted or made official but it’s clear that’s what we’re headed for.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

It wasn’t long ago that Rhodes issued an open challenge for Lesnar to face him for a third time. Brock finally showed up on Monday Night Raw this past week to answer the call. It’s expected there will be a special stipulation for this one.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Reports have come out indicating Rousey is finishing up with WWE and will be leaving soon. That’s why they rushed into the angle where Baszler turned on her to cost them the women’s tag team championship.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

After GUNTHER beat Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank, McIntyre made his return, his first appearance since WrestleMania. A confrontation ensued, and a McIntyre will be one of GUNTHER’s biggest challenges to date.

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

The two had one hell of an interaction during the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, one that saw both of them nearly go head first through a table. They fought about it after the fact, and have built a feud off it through social media.

WWE Women’s Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Belair cost Flair in her latest attempt at winning the title. Next, Belair gets a shot of her own and it’s safe to assume Flair will return the favor. A triple threat, then, makes the most sense.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

They teased these two going at it during qualifiers for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Rodriguez, of course, never qualified and instead teamed up with Liv Morgan to win the women’s tag team titles at that event. Still, she’s around, helping run Ripley off during a post-match attack on Natalya.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

These two have been going at it for some time. It only makes sense to finally do the big singles match at one of the biggest shows of the year.

That doesn’t include a lot of big names, like World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, and Edge. Meltzer reported there is “a lot of competition to get on the show” this year.

We’ll see how it all pans out over the next few weeks.

How do you like the card as it looks here?