Roman Reigns not guilty after bogus Tribal Court

Not since the federal steroid trial of Vince McMahon has there been a more crooked court case brought against one man than what the world saw on SmackDown when the Usos took Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to Tribal Court.

In what was dubbed The Trial of the Tribal Chief, Jimmy and Jey Uso produced biased evidence of Roman Reigns acting on his worst behavior in a greedy effort to remove Reigns as the Head of the Table. And to Reigns’ credit, he owed up to his misgivings.

In doing so, Reigns admitted what had been theorized in an article here on Cageside Seats: his actions were simply tough love. And though misguided at times, his well-meaning passion made the Usos WrestleMania main eventers and the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

But instead of gratitude, the Usos allowed the words of a manipulator and traitor, Sami Zayn, to infiltrate their thinking. It caused them to become jealous and treacherous, leading them to a disturbing claim against Reigns that revealed their lack of self-awareness.

How many times did they go against the orders of the Tribal Chief? There were countless moments when Reigns told them to stay home, yet they showed up anyway, messing up Reigns’ grand plans that likely would’ve elevated the family to another level.

But where the Usos showed their true intent was when Reigns was passing the torch to Jey. After admitting his faults, Reigns removed his royal lei and put it around Jey’s neck. And what did Jey do? He didn’t stop his cousin. He didn’t say, “No, Uce. You’re right. I’m sorry. Let’s forget the whole thing and go home.”

And that’s when Reigns, realizing he was being railroaded in kangaroo court, lowered the boom. After a low blow to Jey, Reigns and Solo Sikoa turned the tables on the Usos before putting Jimmy through one, sentencing him to a night at a local medical facility.

That should’ve been the end of it, but Jey Uso returned later in the evening to contest Reigns’ verdict, setting up what is likely to be the ultimate showdown at SummerSlam.

And though Jey believes he will be the judge, jury, and executioner, he’s bound to leave disappointed when his next case against his cousin gets thrown out in the harshest way possible.