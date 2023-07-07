IYO SKY tries to cash in Money in the Bank contract, fails

It was made clear during Friday Night SmackDown this week that Asuka will indeed be defending the WWE women’s championship at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Aug. 5, 2023, in Detroit, Michigan. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair were floated as possible opponents, which makes sense considering both have been heavily involved in each other’s business of late, with Belair costing Flair the title just last week.

Naturally, they both hit the scene when Asuka appeared on the blue brand this week to again throw their names in the hat and get the action popping off. But they weren’t the only ones.

No, IYO SKY also showed up with Bayley and the Money in the Bank contract she won less than one week ago. After hitting the moonsault on Asuka, she attempted to cash the contract in and steal the title herself.

But before Bayley could actually hand it over and get the match underway, Belair swiped her legs out from under her and the ensuing melee ensured Asuka could escape with her title.

The cash-in, then, was never made official because no bell ever rang. Just another failed attempt, after Damian Priest failed to cash his in recently as well.

