Edge’s return leads to Grayson Waller’s debut match on the main roster

Grayson Waller is in the midst of something of a push, as WWE is very clearly eager to keep him in front of cameras and expose him to as large of an audience as possible. That continued on Friday Night SmackDown this week at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as he hosted yet another episode of his talk show, “The Grayson Waller Effect,” with a special guest, the returning Edge.

Edge got sentimental, cutting the super babyface promo putting over the fans being hard workers and big dreamers who took him in and how much that meant to him. He’s nearing the end of the road, this being the 25th anniversary of his start in WWE, and he’s just so appreciative.

Naturally, Waller tried to get him to announce his retirement.

Not only is that not what was going to happen but instead Edge revealed he talked to the powers that be and got himself a match — against none other than Waller himself. The idea, per Edge, was to see if Waller would sink or swim.

They gave them plenty of time, and Waller hung in there just fine with the wily veteran, but when he tried to hit the Rolling Stunner, he was met with a Spear and pinned clean.

After, Edge grabbed a mic and said just four words.

“Hey Waller — you swam.”

