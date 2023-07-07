Bianca Belair on her rumored heel turn

There have been rumors for a couple months now about WWE turning Bianca Belair heel, and we’ve seen the two-time main roster Women’s titleholder show more & more of an edge on television in recent weeks.

But as she heads toward a reported SummerSlam Triple Threat with Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the WWE Women’s championship, The EST doesn’t sound too anxious to break bad. At least not completely.

During her conversation with Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail on the subject Belair talked about how much her entrance at WrestleMania 39 with “mini ESTs” from the Divas of Compton dance troupe meant to her...

That’s what it’s all about and why I love my position in WWE and what I can do. It’s not just about me, I want to use my platform to inspire and uplift others and give them that representation and I was able to do that at WrestleMania.

...so McCarthy brought up how John Cena was reluctant to become a villain because of how much things like Make-A-Wish mean to him. The 34 year old from Tennessee understands where Cena was coming from:

Very similar feelings. It’s a feeling that sticks with you outside the ring. We can’t be inside the ring every hour of the day. Those are the things that mean the most to me, the impact I have outside. I have the same feeling that he felt. I hear everybody like turn heel and I’m like, hmmm.

So what are we seeing with Bianca’s current character. To explain that, she went back to her time in developmental...

It’s funny because in NXT with the Bianca Belair there I found my groove then and I loved it. But then when I came to Raw and Smackdown I felt like I found another groove that was inspiring to others and I saw how it was touching others and it wasn’t just me impacting people inside the ring, I was impacting people outside the ring and that’s what stuck with me. I loved it and I still love it. So right now I feel like I’m a bit in between. I’m still in the groove I found when I got to main roster but there’s a little bit of the NXT Bianca Belair coming back. I feel like I’ve been playing by the rules, but then I’m seeing other people that aren’t and it’s like, wait a minute, hold up, let’s figure some things out.

While she’s definitely made some adjustments in her character, there’s been justification for Belair’s new attitude. Let us know if you think Belair will stay “in between” & ultimately remain a babyface, or if she’s just misleading us to keep her heel turn a surprise.

And check out her entire Daily Mail interview here.