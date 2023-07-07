WWE announces date & location for Survivor Series 2023

WWE sent out a press release this morning, telling the world Survivor Series is returning to Allstate Arena in Chicago. This year’s Survivor Series will be the third ever in the venue, following the 1989 and 2019 editions of this “Big 4” PPV/premium live event.

Here’s the announcement:

Survivor Series® Headed to Allstate Arena in Chicago on November 25

Tickets On Sale Friday, July 21 STAMFORD, Conn.—(BUSINESS WIRE)— WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Allstate Arena in Chicago will host Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25. Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Allstate Arena on Friday, November 24. An exclusive presale opportunity for combo tickets for Survivor Series and Friday Night SmackDown will be available Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. CT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/wwesurvivorseries2023-presale-registration. General public on-sale for combo tickets will be available Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. CT via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Additional details on individual tickets being released for each event will be announced in the coming weeks. Survivor Series will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Many are noting that WWE is bringing one of their big shows to a city & area where Tony Khan has worked to plant AEW’s flag over the past several years. AEW annually runs their Labor Day weekend All Out show in or near CM Punk’s hometown, in addition to several other television tapings and even other PPVs like 2020’s Revolution and last year’s Forbidden Door.

Also interesting that presser doesn’t mention WarGames, which was the theme of last November’s Survivor Series — a show Triple H ran during Vince McMahon’s “retirement”. There’s also nothing to tell us whether rumors the NXT brand will be involved again this year are accurate.

We’ll find out about those things in due time. For right now, what do you think about Survivor Series returning to Chicago this fall?