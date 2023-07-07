WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (July 7, 2023) with a live show emanating from Madison Square Garden in New York City, featuring all the fallout from this past Saturday’s Money in the Bank event.

Advertised for tonight: After being pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns heads to Tribal Court for the “Trial of the Tribal Chief.”

Also on the card: Sheamus challenges Austin Theory for the United States championship, AJ Styles goes one-on-one in a rematch against Karrion Kross, Edge appears as a guest on Grayson Waller’s talk show, and more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JULY 7