WWE finds something that Logan Paul does better than everyone else on the roster

Logan Paul has picked up on the in-ring aspects of pro wrestling far quicker than nearly anybody predicted. But a wrestler isn’t a true top star in WWE without an over-the-top entrance at a major show. It turns out that the YouTube star has that down pat too.

WWE’s digital team decided to post the following video today ranking the 10 most exciting entrances so far in 2023, with Paul topping the list.

Let’s see what they came up with:

10. Rey Mysterio with Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania

9. American Badass Undertaker on Raw XXX

8. Michelle McCool enters Royal Rumble through the crowd

7. Sami Zayn’s Montreal homecoming

6. “Brood Edge” at WrestleMania

5. John Cena with Make-A-Wish kids at WrestleMania

4. Pat McAfee returns at Royal Rumble

3. Dominik Mysterio has a police escort at WrestleMania

2. Bad Bunny at Backlash

1. Logan Paul on a zipline at WrestleMania

I think Dirty Dom was done dirty here, as his police escort entrance at WrestleMania would top my personal list.

It’s worth noting that half of the entries on the above list come from WrestleMania 39, including Logan Paul’s zipline winner. It’s also interesting that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns doesn’t make the cut despite having one of the longest entrances in wrestling.

What are your favorite wrestling entrances in 2023 thus far, Cagesiders?