The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (July 4) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, Tuesday’s show netted 508,000 viewers for a 0.13 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Both numbers are way down from last week’s 622K and 0.17, respectively.

I typically like to have some fun in these ratings posts and assign a disproportionate amount of responsibility for the ratings results on a single wrestler, booker, match, or angle. In this case, there’s no need to go there because this NXT episode was always doomed due to it airing on the July 4 Independence Day holiday in the USA. This is the lowest viewership that NXT has ever drawn for an episode airing on the USA network, and it’s still better than AEW Collision not very surprising given the context.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

